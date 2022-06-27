SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 584.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

