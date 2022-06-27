Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 334 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

