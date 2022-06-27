Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $78.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

