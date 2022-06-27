State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.74 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $256.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.