State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,035 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

VFC opened at $48.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

