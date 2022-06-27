State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,625 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $98,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Abiomed by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 113,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $255.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.93. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

