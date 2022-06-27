Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $86.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.