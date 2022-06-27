Strid Group LLC Sells 326 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

MSFT opened at $267.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.02. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

