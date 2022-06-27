Strid Group LLC Sells 326 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strid Group LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $8,284,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft stock opened at $267.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.02. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

