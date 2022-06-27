StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 613 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in AbbVie by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

