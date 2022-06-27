SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $415.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.73. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $384.83 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

