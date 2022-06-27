Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 340.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $85.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

