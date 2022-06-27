The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $231,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $220.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.85. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $335.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

