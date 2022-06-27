The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $220.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.85. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,455,486 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

