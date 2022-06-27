The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.