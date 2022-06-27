The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.60. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.