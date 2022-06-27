The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

NYSE SJM opened at $128.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

