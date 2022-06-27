The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 6th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $144.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

