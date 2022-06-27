The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

NYSE PG opened at $144.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.34. The stock has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.