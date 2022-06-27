The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

