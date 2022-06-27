The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW opened at $231.25 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

