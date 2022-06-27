The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Trimmed by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $166.72 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average is $170.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

