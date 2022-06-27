The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $87,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

