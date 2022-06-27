The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Walt Disney by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $3,216,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 47.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.63. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

