The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,518 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 29,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of DIS opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.63. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

