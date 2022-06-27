The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.