Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $544.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $491.18 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $543.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

