Tiaa Fsb Takes $253,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $21.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,764. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

