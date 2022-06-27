Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,937,287.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $88,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,686. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

