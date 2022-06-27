U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $768,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NYSE USB opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

