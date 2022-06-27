Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 351.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,606 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,075,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,537,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.90 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.