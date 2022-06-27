Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 8,087 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

