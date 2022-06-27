UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $495.64 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $495.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

