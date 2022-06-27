Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $319,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $3,534,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $495.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.07 and its 200-day moving average is $491.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $465.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

