Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,657,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $238.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.34. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

