Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 333,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,754,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $206.60 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.