Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

