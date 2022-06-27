Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

