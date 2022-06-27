Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.