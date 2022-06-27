Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.21. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

