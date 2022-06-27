Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

