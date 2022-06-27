WC Walker & Associates Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.