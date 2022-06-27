WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $331.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

