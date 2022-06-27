WC Walker & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.83. The firm has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

