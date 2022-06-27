Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP opened at $218.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

