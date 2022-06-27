Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $82.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

