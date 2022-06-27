Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,692 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,350,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after buying an additional 401,759 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,439,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 610.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 341,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,140 shares during the period.

SPHQ opened at $43.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.

