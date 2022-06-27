Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 22 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,130.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $484.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $391.25 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.