Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 796 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.