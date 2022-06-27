Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67.

